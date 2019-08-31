The Winston-Salem Symphony has lined up the guest conductors for the 2019–2020 season. All of the concerts will be held in Winston-Salem.
Tim Redmond, the symphony’s new music director, will take the podium for many concerts during his inaugural season. Guest conductors will take the baton for two Pops concerts, one Classics concert, one Symphony Unbound concert, and one Discovery Concert for Kids.
Albert-George Schram will join the symphony as guest conductor for the Oct. 19 Pops Series concert featuring The Indigo Girls, which will be at 7:30 p.m. at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road.
Equally adept at conducting classical and pops programs, Schram has led a wide variety of repertoire for many orchestras in the U.S. and abroad. He is currently resident staff conductor of the Columbus (Ohio) Symphony and Charlotte Symphony orchestras. He has conducted classical, pops, holiday and educational concerts for both orchestras.
As a Pops conductor, he has worked with James Taylor, Art Garfunkel, Chris Botti, Boyz II Men, LeAnn Rimes, Kenny G, Olivia Newton-John, Smokey Robinson, Chicago, Aretha Franklin and more.
He also has served as music director of the Lubbock (Texas) Symphony and the Lynn Philharmonia (Florida). Most recently, Schram concluded his tenure as resident conductor of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. Previously, he held titled positions with the Louisville Philharmonic and Florida Philharmonic orchestras.
Educated at The Hague Conservatory in his native Netherlands, Schram has also studied at the Universities of Calgary and Victoria in Canada, and the University of Washington.
Mélisse Brunet, assistant professor and director of orchestral activities at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, will join the symphony as guest conductor for the Nov. 2 Symphony Unbound concert featuring Hiss Golden Messenger. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. at The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., in Winston-Salem’s Downtown Arts District.
In addition to her work at App State, Brunet is beginning her second season as the interim music director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.
Previously, she was selected as one of six conductors for the 2018 Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview; one of six women conductors selected from more than 161 applicants representing 33 countries for the Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors at the Dallas Opera in 2017; and as a conductor for the 2014 Cabrillo Festival for new music (California).
A native of Paris, Brunet’s passion for music manifests through teaching and mentoring young musicians. She graduated with academic honors from the University of La Sorbonne and the Paris Conservatoire where she earned a master’s in Orchestral Conducting along with five other diplomas.
Martin West, music director and principal conductor of the San Francisco Ballet, will guest conduct the Classics Series concerts at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Stevens Center. This concert series features Mendelssohn’s “Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Tchaikovsky’s “Sleeping Beauty Suite.”
Acknowledged as one of the foremost conductors of ballet and born in Bolton, England, West studied math at Cambridge University before studying at the St. Petersburg Conservatory of Music and London’s Royal Academy of Music. In 1997, he made his debut with English National Ballet and was immediately appointed resident conductor.
In recent seasons, he has worked with many of the top companies in North America and Europe including New York City Ballet, National Ballet of Canada and The Royal Ballet. West joined the San Francisco Ballet in the fall of 2005. He conducted on the award-winning DVD of Neumeier’s “The Little Mermaid,” as well as San Francisco Ballet’s production of “Nutcracker” for PBS.
Matthew Troy will conduct the Pops Series concert “Free Fallin’: The Music of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers” at 7:30 p.m. April 18 and the Discovery Concert for Kids “Music Explorers! Discovering Music Around the World” at 3 p.m. April 19. Both concerts will be in Reynolds Auditorium.
Troy has conducted orchestras across the country including the Rochester Philharmonic, North Carolina Symphony, Oklahoma City Philharmonic, Portland Symphony, Greensboro Symphony, Salisbury Symphony, Carolina Chamber Symphony, Kensington Consort, Philharmonia of Greensboro, Gate City Camerata, Triad Chamber Music Society and the UNC School of the Arts Symphony.
He was associate conductor with the Winston-Salem Symphony 2008–2014 and has been artistic director and conductor of the Piedmont Wind Symphony since January 2015 and was appointed music director of the Western Piedmont Symphony in the spring of 2019.
Troy also currently serves as education conductor with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, where he directs the Discovery Series, Educational Concert Series, Link Up Concerts, and leads outreach efforts and performances. Troy has a bachelor’s degree in music from UNCG as violist, where he also completed his master’s degree in orchestral conducting.
For information, visit www.WSsymphony.org .
