There’s a reason that we are still humming the theme from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” nearly 40 years after it first came out, not to mention “Flying” from “E.T.,” and even “Home Alone.”
They were all written by John Williams who holds the record for the most Grammy wins for film music — from “Jaws” in 1976 to “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” in January.
“It’s hard to overplay his importance,” said Timothy Redmond, who will conduct the Winston-Salem Symphony next weekend in “John Williams: Star Wars and Beyond.” Redmond made his debut as the symphony’s new music director in October.
“I’ve done so many film concerts over the years, and Williams is totally cross-generational,” Redmond said. “From the adventurous ‘Indiana Jones’ to the epic ‘Star Wars’ to the tear-jerking ‘Angela’s Ashes,’ his music is known by billions of people around the world.”
Besides his 25 Grammys, Williams has won seven British Academy Film Awards, five Academy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. With 51 Oscar nominations, he is the second most-nominated individual, after Walt Disney.
“Essentially, it was thanks to him that the orchestral film score came back into fashion,” Redmond said. “He is rooted in how he writes in the style of the Golden Age of Hollywood, which comes out of the European operatic tradition of giving themes to each character.
“His writes memorable, singable, enjoyable melodies that happen to work great for the orchestra. A rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack can be great, a synthesized soundtrack can be great, but Williams writes seriously artful music.”
The orchestra will perform a combination of music from Williams’ hits, such as “Jurassic Park,” “Harry Potter” and “Superman” as well as some that are less-often performed pieces such as “Viktor’s Tale” from “The Terminal,” the theme from “Angela’s Ashes” and excerpts from “Close Encounters.”
“He is able to come up with themes for each of these projects,” Redmond said. “Music that just seems right.”
Redmond said that one thing that makes Williams unique is that almost everything he has published is available in the originally orchestrated sheet music.
“That’s not the reason that we’re doing it,” he said. “But the fact that his music is readily available for professional orchestras is remarkable.”
If you want symphony music by other popular orchestral film music composers, such as Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman or Elmer Bernstein, you can’t just go out and buy it.
“When a film comes out, they will make the main themes available for kids’ orchestras or community orchestras,” Redmond said. “Fortunately, what you are going to hear in these concerts is exactly what you hear in the movie.”
Attendees will also get to see characters from the Star Wars universe when the Carolina Garrison of the 501st Legion joins the symphony. The Carolina Garrison is the North Carolina/South Carolina chapter of the 501st Legion, an all-volunteer international Star Wars costuming organization with more than 8,800 active members representing more than 47 nations.
