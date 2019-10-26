The Surry County Arts Council will host four events this week at the Andy Griffith Playhouse and Museum Theatre, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy, unless otherwise noted. Tickets are at www.surryarts.org or 336-786-7998.

• 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 27: Maui Ukulele Concert. Free.

• 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1: Spooky Spider Craft, $5.

• 7 p.m. Nov. 1, 3 p.m. Nov. 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 4: “Smoke on the Mountain,” play. Tickets are $15 and $20.

• 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2: Dailey and Vincent play bluegrass, country and gospel music.

• Note: Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St. Tickets are $45, $55 and $65.

