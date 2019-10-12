The Stokes County Arts Council will host an artist’s reception for Kitty Ray Brown 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 19 at The Apple Gallery, 500 Main St., Danbury. Her exhibit, “Impressionist Landscape Paintings, Oils and Archival Photography,” will hang through October.
Brown worked in the Art Department at Pembroke University and spent decades designing fine jewelry using precious stones and metals. After retirement, she became a professional photographer, taught by Jesse Moore.
Admission is free. For information, call 336-593-8159.
