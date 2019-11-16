bestbets

Photos by Shane Sargent are on display in the Apple Gallery at Stokes Arts in Danbury.

The Stokes County Arts Council is showing photography by Shane Sargent in the Apple Gallery, 500 Main St., Danbury, through Nov. 30.

The exhibition features nature landscapes and tourist attractions in the region. Sargent’s photography was recently featured on “Your Shot,” a National Geographic community page for photographers around the world.

Admission is free. For more information, visit www.stokesarts.org.

