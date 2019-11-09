40+ Stage Co. will presents Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 21 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 22-23 at the Mountcastle Black Box theater, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Simon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy premiered at the Stevens Center in Winston-Salem on Dec. 31, 1990, before moving on to New York.
Eddie Kunitz, a recent widower, asks his elderly mother to take in his two teenage sons, Jay and Arty, so that he can take a job outside the city. Grandma lives with her daughter, Bella, who works in the family ice cream parlor. The boys must adjust to Bella’s antics and Grandma’s strict house rules, and further complications when the boys’ Uncle Louie moves in to hide from his gangster associates.
Jay Smith directs, and John J. Hohn is the executive producer.
Tickets are $20, $16 for seniors, $12 for students at 336-747-1414 or www.40plusstage.com. The play is in two acts and runs about 90 minutes.
Next on the schedule for 40+ Stage Co. is the regional premier of Marc Palmieri’s Levittown, Feb. 14-29; and Wendy Wasserstein’s Third, June 5-14.
