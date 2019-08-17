Spring Theatre will present “Duet: A Fundraiser to Benefit Spring Theatre” at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21 at the newly renovated Reynolds Place Theatre in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. A reception will follow the performance.
Erinn Dearth, Spring Theatre’s founder and executive director, and Dan Beckmann, artistic director, will explore the long and varied history of the musical theater duet. The evening will end with the announcement of Spring Theatre’s 2020 season.
Dearth, a Winston-Salem native, tours nationally and internationally with “Letters From Home,” her USO-inspired performance group that honors veterans, active military and their families.
New York-based Dan Beckmann has performed in more than 40 states and 50 countries.
A youth-oriented theater company, Spring Theatre aims to help established and aspiring theater artists reach their potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theater camps, workshops and master classes.
Tickets are $25 at intothearts.org/events-info/DUET or 336-747-1414. For information, visit www.SpringTheatre.org.