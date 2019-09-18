This is fourth in a series of artist profiles on arts educators in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
WALKERTOWN — David Russell brings his own goofy sense of play into his art classrooms at Walkertown Elementary School.
He sings. He hums. Sometimes, he plays guitar.
The other day, some of his second-grade students settled into their seats.
“Shapes are?” Russell asked.
“Flat,” they answered.
“Forms are?”
“Objects.”
With that lesson over, Russell got them started on making a spider that, when attached to a door, will drop down on someone when the door is open and rise when the door is closed.
“I wish could’ve done something like that when I was in second grade,” Russell said.
The 2018 Teacher of the Year at Walkertown, Russell has taught at the school for five years. Previously, he taught for several years in Yadkin County schools, twice winning Teacher of the Year at his schools there. Russell, a graduate of East Forsyth High School, is active on his school’s math committee and its PTA.
Q: What do you like about teaching elementary school?
Answer: In elementary school, you ask a student a question and they will give you a really long, entertaining answer. If you ask a high school student what they did this weekend, they’ll say, “I don’t remember.” When an elementary school kid has a problem, it’s usually from an adult somewhere. In high school, it’s caused by peers who got them to do something they shouldn’t be doing. In elementary school, they don’t want to leave and they can’t wait to get there. In middle school no mater how good you tell someone something they did is good, they don’t believe. Their level of self-criticism is so high. But in kindergarten and first grade, everything you do is awesome, especially when someone is telling you it is.
Q: What was your introduction to art?
Answer: When I was little, I had allergies and asthma real bad so lots of times going outside was not best thing for me. So I was staying inside and drawing a lot, and I was into comic books — Batman, Spiderman. I just liked to draw when I was little. It was a way of escaping.
Q: What made you decide to make art education a living?
Answer: I went to UNCG and got a BFA in art education. To be an art teacher — I didn’t think about it until I was in college and one of my instructors, Chip Holton, he’d have such a good time in class with college students, and I thought, “How do you get that job?” He said, “Why, do you want to do this?” I was like, “Yeah, it seems like a lot of fun.” He was like, “If you’re in elementary school, it’s like you’re 12 years old all the time.”
After doing this for 23 years, I try to make them do all the work. Sometimes, you do a project, and you say that wasn’t a good use of time or money, and I didn’t enjoy it. But most of the things we work on now, I enjoy doing it. I enjoy in kindergarten working on senses, taking out potato sticks or pretzels. We can talk about how something feels, taste and sounds.
Q: What would you like people to know about the role of arts education in public schools?
Answer: Since there’s so many kids who are attached to electronic devices, it’s probably the closest they get to using their hands with any creative freedom. Parents don’t like creating that big of a mess or making that much noise. And parents are attached to their devices also. It’s hard to compete with videos.
Composition, balance and proportion, those are all things that are principles that apply to art. Everything you apply in art, makes everything better, and the more savvy you are in art, the better you will be in everything else. In art, you get a chance to make mistakes, and it doesn’t cost you. You’re not penalized. It would be awful and sad and shameful if it was ever taken out of school, because a lot of kids don’t see parents enough and when they do, they don’t have time to cut up paper and make a collage. I feel lucky I get to be the person they get to do that with.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.