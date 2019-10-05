The Winston-Salem Symphony and UNC School of the Arts presented a free concert featuring Sphinx Virtuosi, one of the top chamber orchestras in the U.S. composed of 18 black and Latino classical soloists, to fourth and fifth grade Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools teachers and students on Wednesday. The Winston-Salem Symphony’s Piedmont Learning Academy for Youth’s (P.L.A.Y. Music) most advanced ensemble, Team Brahms, opened for Sphinx Virtuosi. Team Brahms comprises fourth and fifth graders from Diggs-Latham, Jefferson, and Old Town Elementary Schools.
