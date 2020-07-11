Recently I’ve been thinking about Buckminster Fuller, so I was interested to see his most famous design featured in the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art’s online “Art at Home” series.
Fuller (1895-1983) was a visionary architect, designer and futurist who became an iconic cultural figure in the late 20th century. His most famous design is the geodesic dome, a multi-purpose structural form that attained ubiquity in the 1970s.
Episode 24 of SECCA’s online series features an initial image of children playing on a geodesic “jungle gym” dome. Links in this episode connect to an instructional video on making a geodesic-dome bowl from cardboard, and an eight-minute British documentary about Expo ’67, the 1967 world’s fair in Montreal, Canada.
The fair’s United States Pavilion, aka the Dome of America, was a transparent geodesic dome 203 feet high, designed by Fuller himself. The “Expo ’67” video, obviously filmed when the fair was in progress, includes one minute of footage showcasing this structure and doesn’t even mention Fuller’s name.
Fuller was a remarkable man — a genius, really — who insisted he wasn’t remarkable at all. Anyone could learn and do what he had learned and done, he often declared.
It’s worth noting Fuller’s North Carolina connections. He taught and lectured at Black Mountain College near Asheville in the 1940s and ‘50s, and he later taught in the School of Design at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
I was only vaguely familiar with Fuller in 1971, when I helped some friends and associates build a geodesic-dome house, but three years later I met Fuller, attended one of his epic lectures, and started reading some of his books and essays.
He was an inspiring figure who pioneered global thinking and the concept of “whole systems.” “Spaceship Earth” was one of the most widely used terms he coined. If he were still around today, I wonder how he would assess the current crises facing our little spaceship in this vast universe. I have no doubt he would be wearing a mask in public, and I imagine he would be lecturing exclusively in virtual formats, so as not to draw a crowd.
A number of Fuller’s lectures were recorded on film, video, and audiotape, and much of that material is readily accessible online with a search prompt like “Buckminster Fuller lectures on video.”
If you’re not a YouTube subscriber you’ll have to endure a few seconds of annoying commercial announcements at the beginning, but otherwise, reviewing some of this material is a worthwhile and enjoyable expenditure of sequestered time. Fuller was a showman who consistently entertained, even as he conveyed provocative theories and brilliant, challenging ideas.
A word to the wise: If you value your life and your health and the well-being of your family, ignore all the “reopening” hoopla. Instead, stay home and watch or listen to Buckminster Fuller hold forth. Almost 40 years since his death, his ideas are still mind-expanding and still useful in helping us to envision a viable future for the planet.
Rare outings
Staying home and self-sequestering amount to business as usual for me. It’s what I do most of the time, and I suspect it’s what most other writers do as well. But as an art writer, I normally venture out sometimes to see exhibitions and visit artists in their studios. It’s the latter part of my life that’s been shut down since the novel coronavirus started rampantly spreading among us, and I do miss it.
I don’t care who declares what “reopened,” though. I have no plans to resume anything like my normal routine until we can be reliably vaccinated against COVID-19. In the meantime I’ll confine my art-viewing to home except on rare occasions when I can venture out, mask in place, to see art without taking undue risks.
Late last month I made a prearranged solo visit to Delurk Gallery, now open under limited conditions. More recently I returned to the Downtown Arts District to see Artworks Gallery’s “Window Exhibition,” installed in the front windows on Trade Street so that viewers can see it from the sidewalk.
The cooperative gallery’s member artists have made the most of a difficult situation here. It’s a bit claustrophobic, but they’ve managed to fit about 50 individual pieces into the broad storefront window space. This feat is rendered possible only because about 20 per cent of the exhibited pieces are miniatures or wearable jewelry items.
It’s not a curated show — just a varied selection of paintings, drawings, prints, sculptures, decorative items, and wearable pieces installed with an eye to size and evenness of distribution. Most, if not all, of the pieces are for sale.
The show reflects the diversity of skills, techniques and thematic concerns that member artists bring to this long-lived gallery (37 years old and counting).
One of several pieces that drew my eye is Diane Nations’ digital collage “Rooted in the Present,” depicting a lone figure in a manipulated, naturalistically rendered landscape with tree roots viewed in cross-section.
The colors — high-keyed yellow and red — are over the top in Wendell Myers’ abstracted landscape painting “Into the Yellow Wood,” one of the show’s most striking entries.
Other noteworthy landscape compositions by Susan Smoot and Beverly Noyes are much more chromatically subdued — and displayed at something of a disadvantage, on a side wall inside the left edge of the window.
Only a couple of this show’s artists reference the pandemic in their exhibited pieces. Mike Foley takes a typically lighthearted, pop-oriented approach with his painting “Pandemic Super Pets,” a panoramic group portrait of cute animals wearing superhero costumes.
And Wiley Akers highlights the horror of being cooped up — during a pandemic or otherwise — with someone to whom you’re temperamentally ill suited. The young couple collaged at the center of “Help” look like smiling Barbie and Ken dolls at their kitchen table. They’re surrounded by swirling, abstract passages of bold color and the one-word scrawl that gives the piece its title and its punch.
Other highlights in the show include pieces by Woodie Anderson, Mary Beth Blackwell Chapman, Alix Hitchcock and Jessica Tefft.
