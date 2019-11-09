Southside Beer Garden will present Jacob Paul and Ali Sakkal, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at 2108 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem.

Paul will read from his new novel, “Last Tower to Heaven,” accompanied by Sakkal on saxophone. Paul will sign copies of the book, which will be for sale.

Paul is the author of two previous novels, “A Song of Ilan” (Jaded Ibis, 2015) and “Sarah/Sara” (Ig, 2010), which Poets & Writers named one of 2010’s five best first fictions. His collaborations have led to the fine art books, “Home for an Hour” (Otherwise, 2014) and “Feed Mayonnaise to Tuna” (Otherwise, 2016). He teaches creative writing at High Point University.

Stylistically, Sakkal draws from a blend of disparate influences: Middle Eastern music, the European classical tradition, contemporary jazz, and various funk and groove styles. He has studied with Branford Marsalis and Evan Parker. He is a professor of education at Wake Forest University.

Admission is free. For information, visit www.jacobgpaul.com/bio or call 336-955-2277.

Lynn Felder

