Southside Beer Garden will present Jacob Paul and Ali Sakkal, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at 2108 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem.
Paul will read from his new novel, “Last Tower to Heaven,” accompanied by Sakkal on saxophone. Paul will sign copies of the book, which will be for sale.
Paul is the author of two previous novels, “A Song of Ilan” (Jaded Ibis, 2015) and “Sarah/Sara” (Ig, 2010), which Poets & Writers named one of 2010’s five best first fictions. His collaborations have led to the fine art books, “Home for an Hour” (Otherwise, 2014) and “Feed Mayonnaise to Tuna” (Otherwise, 2016). He teaches creative writing at High Point University.
Stylistically, Sakkal draws from a blend of disparate influences: Middle Eastern music, the European classical tradition, contemporary jazz, and various funk and groove styles. He has studied with Branford Marsalis and Evan Parker. He is a professor of education at Wake Forest University.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.jacobgpaul.com/bio or call 336-955-2277.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.