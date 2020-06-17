Rapper and singer Paxton White, aka Wolfgang Laflame, will release his second album “LNSV,” which means Late Night Summer Vibes, in late summer.
“It includes some of my best work such as ‘Bullet Proof,’ ‘Bounce’ and ‘Late Night Thoughts,’ and some amazing features from ‘Frequency,’ ‘IAMK3M,’ ‘Qvanledon,’ ‘Revifa Disapu’ and more,” White said.
He said “LNSV” is about “me trying to find the good in bad times while letting loose and making memories with friends while the havoc in the world still continues, all while, still trying to find myself.”
His album contains songs about the ups and downs he has recently been going through in life, as well as self-reflection.’
“It’s definitely a variety,” he said. “It’s hip-hop, R&B. I’m trying to get a neo-soul song in there. I’m really looking at all aspects.”
For White, who is 23, “Neo-soul is more of that old school, classical feeling. ... When I think of neo-soul music, I think of waking up in the morning, cleaning up the house with my parents, and they’re blasting music, and we are all getting down and stuff.”
White grew up in Winston-Salem and now lives in Tobaccoville.
He credits his best friend, Aaron Robert Hunter, who died in 2015, for recognizing his talent early on and giving him the encouragement to pursue a career in music.
“If it wasn’t for him, I would not be doing it right now,” White said. “He told me, ‘I got it.’ And he told me to keep going.’”
So far, 14 songs are planned for “LNSV,” but White is considering an additional song.
“I hope this album serves its purpose and gives everyone something to vibe out to,” he said.
“Late Night Thoughts” is his favorite song, a creation about “when you’re sitting down by yourself and you know it’s time to unwind, but all those thoughts start creeping in and you think about everything you’ve been through,” White said.
He keeps a lot of things to himself in his daily life, but when it comes to his music, he doesn’t hold back, saying music gives him freedom “to be heard and to be myself, all while doing it in a creative art form.”
“I just say whatever is on my chest,” he said.
White is also working on his own website and shooting his first video for “Late Night Thoughts” from “LNSV.”
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: My art is an extension of my personality, my thoughts and emotions. I put all of my inner thoughts and feelings into my music as an outlet. I grew up listening to all sorts of music with my dad, like Pat Metheny, Najee, Kanye West, Gucci Mane, Earth Wind and Fire, Tears for Fears, and a lot of others. My mom would also play R&B and soul music as well. I’d like to describe my music as a mixture of hip-hop, rap with a hint of neo-soul.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: By becoming a better person and learning how to understand myself more, learning patience and how to find true substance in life. Also, of course, spending endless nights in the studio or going over music at home and really studying the greats and peers that have come before me.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: Artists such as Frequency, Qvan Ledon, Revfia Disapu, IAMK3M, OG Spliff, Flower In Bloom, DJ Freeze 500, Tia Corine and Herc, who are all artists from the Triad area.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Not letting myself defeat me! You can be your own worst enemy sometimes and not even know it. So definitely self-reflection. Also, trying to get this city’s (Winston-Salem) name on a bigger platform (is a challenge). We have so many astonishing artists from this great city, and I want all of our voices to be heard!
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: It gives me a chance to be heard no matter how abstract or absurd my thoughts or feelings may be at the moment. I feel like it’s a great way for me to express myself in a creative manner. When I’m making a song, it’s just me and the music. No one else.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Stay true to yourself. A lot of artists get lost along the way trying to make themselves appeal to the public for notoriety and music streams. Just be real with yourself and be you, and the ones who truly vibe with your energy will follow at the end of the day. Remain humble and chase your dreams no matter what.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.