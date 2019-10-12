Peppercorn Theatre at Kaleideum will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” in a workshop performance at 6 p.m. Oct. 18; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Kaleideum Downtown, at 390 S. Liberty St., and Oct. 20 during “Truck & Treat BOOsted” at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road.

The show is recommended for children 6 and older and their caregivers.

Tickets and information are at www.peppercorntheatre.org or www.kaleideum.org.

