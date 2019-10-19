The Commission on Slavery and Its Legacy at Salem Academy and College will present “The Hidden Town Project: To Research and Reveal History of Enslaved and Free Africans and African Americans in Salem, N.C.” at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in Shirley Recital Hall, Salem College’s Elberson Fine Arts Center.
Martha Hartley, director of Moravian Research at Old Salem Museums and Gardens, will speak about the history of Salem, the Hidden Town Project Initiative, and the legacy of slavery.
The project will track the effects and legacy of enslaved people from the inception of Salem through the Jim Crow era and into the 21st century.
Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.