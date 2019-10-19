The Commission on Slavery and Its Legacy at Salem Academy and College will present “The Hidden Town Project: To Research and Reveal History of Enslaved and Free Africans and African Americans in Salem, N.C.” at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 in Shirley Recital Hall, Salem College’s Elberson Fine Arts Center.

Martha Hartley, director of Moravian Research at Old Salem Museums and Gardens, will speak about the history of Salem, the Hidden Town Project Initiative, and the legacy of slavery.

The project will track the effects and legacy of enslaved people from the inception of Salem through the Jim Crow era and into the 21st century.

Admission is free.

