Singer/songwriter FITUMI recently released his debut EP, “Know Who I Am,” featuring four original songs — “Fight For Love,” “Lightning,” “The Storm” and “Wolves.”
FITUMI, 35, is the stage name of Winston-Salem native Chris Smith, a veteran songwriter.
He wrote or co-wrote all the singles, except for a bonus track entitled “Iris,” which is described as a “re-imagined version of the Goo Goo Dolls classic.”
Most of the songs in “Know Who I Am” were inspired by his late father. The themes include love, loss and overcoming.
FITUMI has signed a three-year, worldwide distribution deal with Symphonic Distribution, an independent music distribution and marketing company.
Although music has always been a big part of his life, the bulk of his writing and performing began after his last deployment as an intelligence captain in the Army National Guard in 2012-2013.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: If Imagine Dragons and Bastille had an East Coast ‘80s baby, that wrapped up big Genesis drums, subtle ‘80s synths, and in-your-face catchy melodies, into a big modern music production package, it would be FITUMI. But from a lyrical and message standpoint, I wanted to make relatable music; music that would connect with people around the globe at any point in their life. I wanted to offer motivation to the kid struggling under the weight of societal peer pressure, the new parent trying to keep their head above water, the couple fighting to keep the spark alive, the college student facing decisions that will shape the rest of their life and to all those daring to be different and fighting for a better tomorrow. I also wanted to offer support and encouragement for those out here taking big risks and making big moves; not afraid to fail and dusting themselves off and getting back up when they do. My music and this project is for the everyday people fighting the everyday battles.
Even the name was inspired from a place of taking chances and risks. FITUMI is a modernized acronym for “Fake It Til U Make It.” It’s a name inspired by my father.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: For the past eight years, I have been a full-time songwriter. Before that, I was an Army Intelligence officer. I started my career writing country music for other artists. About five years ago, I transitioned and started doing a more pop and alternative. A few years after that, I transitioned into the world of film and TV and started creating music geared toward those opportunities. About two years ago, I decided to move from the songwriting side of the house, to the artist side, with FITUMI. Even in that, I have seen evolution. I have 10 songs completed. The first EP leans more alternative rock. The second EP will lean more indie pop. The writing we’re doing for the third EP leans a little more alternative singer-songwriter. Yet all three carry the same spirit and musical vein.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: What influences a song might be something I’ve seen, a conversation I’ve had or overheard, a movie or show I was watching, a feeling I’m experiencing, other music, art, friends, family. The influences for art are limitless.
I grew up listening to the Motown greats like Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye. One of my mom’s favorites and subsequently one of my favorites, was the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. My dad introduced me to more early rock from the Beatles and ELO to Queen and Journey. I go through periods in which I’m consuming different genres and different styles of music and they all find their way into my sphere of influence. When I first started writing years ago, I was writing a lot of country and Americana. I could see my upbringing on Nitty Gritty Dirt Band coming through and of course, I was trying to emulate my favorites in that genre, like Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile. No matter what I’m writing though, I’ve always been drawn to those infectious melodies and big soaring choruses that were prominent in the Motown and ‘80s rock that I grew up with. When I’m writing pop music, I see those ‘80s and Motown influences coming through but I mix those influences with inspirations from my favorite modern producers; like Jon Bellion, Alex da Kid, Busbee, Claude Kelly, and Chuck Harmony. For FITUMI’s music, I specifically drew on early influences from Queen and Genesis and on the modern side of the house, I was inspired by bands like Imagine Dragons and X Ambassadors.
The debut FITUMI EP, “Know Who I Am,” was influenced by several personal life events. Many of the songs were written about my experiences as an Army officer who had recently returned from a deployment. When I got home, I had my daughter and became a new father. A short time later my father was diagnosed with cancer. He was also an addict. I became his primary caregiver and together we fought his addiction and cancer. In 2015, a day before my 30th birthday, he passed away. A few months later my son was born. I was heavily influenced by these events when creating my music.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: As a new artist the biggest challenge always feels the same, just trying to get the music into the hands of people that want to hear it.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: It’s my passion. It’s my profession. It’s my primary pursuit. It’s my emotional outlet. It’s a tool I use to connect with other people. It’s a legacy. It’s one of my connections with my community. It can also be a frustration, aggravation and exhausting exercise.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: My advice to new people is to find ways to stay grounded. I do this by pouring myself into my wife and kids. ... I also maintain time for other interests. I love giving back through music, so I am a Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) coordinator. ... I also stay involved politically. While not always overt, political themes have always had a home in my music. But recently I have decided that singing and writing about it and my own local activism wasn’t enough, so I decided to run for office. Currently, I am running for Forsyth County Commissioner.
