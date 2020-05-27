Chuck Dale Smith’s first taste of fame was in 1966 when a band that he and some buddies created played at his former elementary school in Atlanta.
Smith was in eight grade at the time and into rock ‘n’ roll.
The next year, after his family moved to Winston-Salem, his hair had grown to a considerable length.
“My hair wasn’t very long,” Smith said. “It was early Beatles’ long.”
But some of his classmates picked on him and wanted to beat him up because of his long hairstyle.
During those early years, Smith played with several local bands, including The Clique in 1967 when he was 15, the Imperturbable Teutonic Griffin and Sacred Irony, which was the backup group for singer Bobby Serman during a show in Winston-Salem in 1969.
“Our hair was down to our shoulders by that time,” Smith said. “We were sort of being accepted for that, finally.”
After Sacred Irony broke up, Smith started writing country songs.
He is currently a member of two bands — The GBs and The Chuck Dale Smith Band. Because The GBs focus on the British Invasion music such as The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, Smith has come full circle in terms of the genre of music he started with as a teenager.
A lot of the music played by The GBs and The Chuck Dale Smith Band is dance music.
“I love playing for the people and getting a reaction out of people,” he said. “The feeding off the audience really does it for me.”
Smith, 67, wants to continue to play music as long as he can and people want to hear him.
“I look forward to post pandemic to get out and play live and going out to hear some others perform,” he said. “I hope to do some recording soon. I am happily living in my beloved Ardmore with my wife Debbie and our two senior dachshunds!”
More than 50 years has passed, and he still wears long hair.
“With our long hair in the ’60s, we paved the way for the kids to have green hair and nose rings today,” he said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I am a singer/songwriter/guitar player/ performer- Or as Bob Dylan would say - “A song and dance man!”
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: Growing up in the 1950s my older brothers played the records of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, Eddie Cochran, Chuck Berry and everything in between. After The Beatles came out in 1964 is when I got serious about learning the guitar — I had been singing along with records for years. In the late 1960s, a band I was in, Sacred Irony with Mitch Easter, was the first band in Winston-Salem to play all original music. We had our music played on the local AM radio stations WTOB and WAIR while we were still in high school. When everyone else was finally growing their hair long and listening to Led Zepplin, I suddenly cut mine and became Merle Haggard. I began writing country songs such as “Triangle Taproom Bar” and formed a rockabilly/rock ‘n’ roll band — Studtz and The Bearcats. Again ahead of the times, playing music The Stray Cats came out with in the 1980s. Next came The Rhythm Method with Winston-Salem music legend Sam Moss — back to the rock ‘n’ roll such as Z Z Top and club-based rock that lead to the Holiday Inn lounge circuit period with Nightbird for the rest of the ’70s touring North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia playing six nights a week. We broke up in 1980 when I started managing The Record Exchange, where I met up with my old buddy Ed Bumgardner and we formed The Honeymooners, a rowdy party band that had quite a successful reign. We opened up for such artists as Carl Perkins, The Band, Little Feat, Sam & Dave, The Byrds, Marshall Crenshaw, The Stray Cats, NRBQ and dozens of others. This led to the formation of The Allisons, another all-original music group that recorded at Mitch Easter’s Drive In Studio. We toured New York, Boston and New Jersey and were inches away from getting a recording contract, but as fate had it to be it wasn’t in the cards. I married and left Winston-Salem for 18 years. When I came back I formed The GBs. We specialize in playing British Invasion Music (The same music that got me started in the first place). I also play solo, duo and trio, and front the Chuck Dale Smith Band.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: In the beginning, the records played by my older brothers — Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers leading into The Beatles and the entire British Invasion. Then I got interested in country music like Buck Owens, Johnny Cash and The Flying Burrito Brothers — And every single musician I have had the pleasure of playing with.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: To keep improving on, being the best I can at being Chuck Dale Smith.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: It’s fulfilling in a way that someone that doesn’t play music could never understand. The reaction of the audience makes it all worthwhile. To quote John Sebastian from the song “Do You Believe In Magic?” “It’s Like Trying To Tell A Stranger About Rock & Roll.”
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Believe in yourself and never give up!
