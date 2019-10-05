“Art for Albania,” a show and sale to generate support for the Moravian Church in Albania will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem.
Featuring well-known Winston-Salem artists, “Art for Albania” will have paintings, sculpture, pottery, jewelry (including work by Shirley Taylor Marriott), fabric collage, woodwork, handcrafted guitars, and an original Stuart Archibald painting of Salem Square for sale.
Proceeds will provide food, shelter, basic sanitation, and education to people struggling to survive extreme hardship. For information, email wdavidpiner@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.