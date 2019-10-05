“Art for Albania,” a show and sale to generate support for the Moravian Church in Albania will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem.

Featuring well-known Winston-Salem artists, “Art for Albania” will have paintings, sculpture, pottery, jewelry (including work by Shirley Taylor Marriott), fabric collage, woodwork, handcrafted guitars, and an original Stuart Archibald painting of Salem Square for sale.

Proceeds will provide food, shelter, basic sanitation, and education to people struggling to survive extreme hardship. For information, email wdavidpiner@gmail.com.

