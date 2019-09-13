The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present “I must love you very much,” by Jessica Singerman, in its curated sale series Southern Idiom Sept. 19-Oct. 13 in the Preview Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
An opening reception will be 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19. The reception is free with a suggested donation of $10 and will include a cash bar (no bar charge for SECCA Members).
A resident of North Carolina since 1980, Singerman lived alternatively in France and the United States during her early life. She has an MFA from the University of Delaware. Her award-winning paintings and drawings are exhibited and collected internationally.
For information, visit www.secca.org or call 336-725-1904.
