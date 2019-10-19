The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art will present “Brown Paper Bag,” an exhibition by Owens Daniels as part of its curated sale series Southern Idiom in the Preview Gallery at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem.
An opening reception with Daniels will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24. Work in the show will be for sale and on display through Dec. 29.
“Brown Paper Bag” deals with everyday people and their struggle with self-acceptance and societal values.
Admission to SECCA and the reception is a free with a suggested donation of $10. For information, visit www.secca.org.
