Bill Brown’s “Refugee Series” will continue on display now through Dec. 7 at The Turchin Center, 423 W. King St., Boone.
In response to the growing international refugee crisis affecting millions around the world and moved by the images of overcrowded boats full of people clinging to life while floating in the sea or found drowned on beaches, Brown created the collection of sculptures.
For information, call 828-262-3017, e-mail turchincenter@appstate.edu or visit tcva.org.
