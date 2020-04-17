It's not all doom and gloom out there.
An interactive piece of art commissioned to make the Ward Federal Building on Main Street more attractive is back on display, after more than 20 years in storage.
"Locations," commissioned for the building in 1977 and taken down in 1996 during repairs to the plaza, was reinstalled last August as part of recent renovations to the site.
The sculpture is made of 15-foot painted, vertical steel bars, arranged in a circular pattern 30 feet in diameter. Some of the parts swing in and out like gates, and viewers can interact with the sculpture by entering it and exiting it.
Few people noticed it was back because of construction on the parking deck at the front of the building.
Rudolph Heintze, the artist who created the piece, did not know that it was back in the place until contacted this week by the Journal.
He said that several years ago he had heard from a scholar that "Locations" was stored underneath a famous Richard Serra piece called "Tilted Arc" somewhere in Baltimore. Serra is a noted American sculptor.
But Adam Rondeau, regional public affairs officer for the U.S. General Services Administration, wrote in a statement: "Following its removal from the Hiram Ward Federal Building, the sculpture ... was safely placed in a special storage area in Alexandria, Virginia, until GSA could properly address water infiltration issues on the plaza that could have potentially damaged the piece of art. After a brief period of conservation, the sculpture was reinstalled in August 2019 as part of GSA’s plaza renovation project.
"Work on the Hiram Ward Federal Building began in January 2019 and is slated for completion by the end of April 2020. GSA's prime contractor for the project is Reliance Construction Company. The sculpture, 'Locations,' was reinstalled as part of the plaza renovation."
Don Thallacker, writing about it in "The Place of Art in Architecture" in 1977, said: "The columns and 'swivel doors' created a sense of visual density yet were penetrable from all directions. Separation from inner and outer space gave way to an integration of the two."
Heintze was among several artists recommended to the GSA, which manages the Federal Building, by the National Endowment for the Arts, according to Thallacker. A panel from the GSA negotiated a deal with Heintze to create the sculpture for $55,000 — about $243,000 in 2020 dollars. The final sculpture was the third design that Heintze submitted to the panel.
John Bradley, speaking for the GSA in a 1997 SAM (Straight Answer Man) column in the Journal, said that "Locations" was removed from the plaza in November or December of 1996 when part of the plaza was demolished for new drains and pipes to take care of runoff.
In 2018, someone from the GSA contacted Heintze to consult on the reinstallation of "Locations," but Heintze wasn't told when his sculpture would be back on display.
Between the swinging '70s and the more conservative '90s, Heintze said he thinks the GSA and the architectural team they were working with became more concerned about public liability.
"The problem is that it's interactive, but that was the purpose of the piece," Heintze said. "That was part of 1970s thinking. So they wanted to either set it off to the side or make the elements not move."
After he was contacted in 2018, Heintze became hopeful that "Locations" would once again be returned to its original post.
"The piece is theirs, not mine," Heintze said. "As an artist, I can talk about it aesthetically. But they were worried that someone would get hurt because some of the elements moved."
Besides the sculpture, the plaza, situated between the building, a parking garage and the U.S. Courthouse, contains some built-in planters and shrubbery.
"Being adjacent to the courthouse, some people said that it looked like a jail — but the gates swings both ways," Heintz said. "I was thinking of space and time. The light on the sculpture changes. The shadow patterns move with the sun."
The sculpture was originally positioned in the middle of the large plaza. Now it is at the far end of the plaza, near the parking garage.
After a conference call with the GSA on Wednesday afternoon, Heintze said, "The sculpture is not 100% finished and should be done in a reasonable time period — mainly the crushed stone and the sculpture base being revealed.
"We are all on board with the final outcome and relocation/installation!"
Heintze designed the sculpture to be interactive and seen, not to be a relic up on a pedestal.
He would like to have been contacted before the reinstallation, but is happy that "Locations" is back in the light.
He said, "I am ultimately glad that it's back up."
