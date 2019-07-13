Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present “Common Ties That Bind,” an exhibition by Owens Daniels, July 15-Aug. 23 in the Davis Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St. The show will include 12 works by Daniels.
A reception and artist talk will be 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2.
For the past year, Daniels has worked on the project in his role as a artist-in-residence at Sawtooth School. He said the show “uses visual art language to challenge the perennial issues and backlash of pre-judgmental public perception of our differences in race, gender, culture and traditions. This residency program is unique in that it is the first of its kind in the history of Sawtooth to be offered to an African American artist of which I am grateful.”
Daniels is a 2019 Duke Energy grant recipient and Z Smith Reynolds lead artist awardee. For information, visit www.owensdaniels.com.