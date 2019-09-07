Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present “Art in the Evening: Art Trip,” a community open house with live music, artist demonstrations and hands-on activities, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.
Attendees can grab a “Sawtooth Passport,” get a stamp at each of the studios and turn in their full passport for a chance to win two free Taste of Art tickets.
Admission is free. For information, contact 336-723-7395 or www.sawtooth.org.
