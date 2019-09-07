CIT WSJ_0208_Sawtooth

Wilson Ebert prepares a new sign on the Sawtooth School for Visual Art, Friday, Feb. 7, 2014, that was later unveiled during an official presentation Friday evening. The sign was created by metal sculptor Dempsy Calhoun and graphic artist Dede DeVries. The distinctive roofline that gives the building its name can be seen at the left.

Sawtooth School for Visual Art will present “Art in the Evening: Art Trip,” a community open house with live music, artist demonstrations and hands-on activities, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12 at 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem.

Attendees can grab a “Sawtooth Passport,” get a stamp at each of the studios and turn in their full passport for a chance to win two free Taste of Art tickets.

Admission is free. For information, contact 336-723-7395 or www.sawtooth.org.

