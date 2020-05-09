Birdhouses to Benefit Salvation Army

A birdhouse Barbara Edwards decorated for last year’s auction was titled “Sanctuary.” It was inspired by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

The Salvation Army’s annual fundraiser luncheon had to be canceled this year because of the novel coronavirus, but the show will go online.

The Salvation Army Hands & Hearts “Virtual” Luncheon will be 11:30 a.m.-noon on May 12. It will be followed immediately by the opening of the birdhouse auction, which will conclude at noon on May 13.

“The big hit of our Hands & Hearts Luncheon last year was the wonderfully decorated birdhouses that served as centerpieces and were sold to attendees,” said Bob Campbell, director of marketing and public relations for the Salvation Army.

The organization provides the essentials of life — food, clothing and shelter — to Forsyth County’s homeless population.

The link for the virtual luncheon is https://zoom.us/j/94147419436. The link to donate is http://bit.ly/DonateHH20. The link to the birdhouse auction is https://bit.ly/BirdBuy.

Donations can also be mailed to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1205 Winston-Salem, NC, 27102. The website is www.salvation armyws.org.

Tags

Load comments