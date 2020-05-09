The Salvation Army’s annual fundraiser luncheon had to be canceled this year because of the novel coronavirus, but the show will go online.
The Salvation Army Hands & Hearts “Virtual” Luncheon will be 11:30 a.m.-noon on May 12. It will be followed immediately by the opening of the birdhouse auction, which will conclude at noon on May 13.
“The big hit of our Hands & Hearts Luncheon last year was the wonderfully decorated birdhouses that served as centerpieces and were sold to attendees,” said Bob Campbell, director of marketing and public relations for the Salvation Army.
The organization provides the essentials of life — food, clothing and shelter — to Forsyth County’s homeless population.
The link for the virtual luncheon is https://zoom.us/j/94147419436. The link to donate is http://bit.ly/DonateHH20. The link to the birdhouse auction is https://bit.ly/BirdBuy.
Donations can also be mailed to: The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1205 Winston-Salem, NC, 27102. The website is www.salvation armyws.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.