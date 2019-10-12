Salem College and Academy’s Elberson Fine Arts Center will host two events this week at 500 Salem Ave. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted. for information, contact 336-721-2637 or www.salem.edu/events.

  • 7 p.m. Oct. 18:

An Evening of Music with Evan Richey, cello, and Barbara Lister-Sink, piano, in Shirley Recital Hall. Richey and Lister-Sink will play Beethoven’s 12 Variations in G Major on “See the Conqu’ring Hero Comes” from Handel’s Judas Maccabeus; Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73 by Robert Schumann, and the Chopin Sonata for Cello and Piano. A reception will follow.

  • 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 18:

Opening reception for Carolina Corona’s “Wild Intimacy” in the June Porter Johnson Gallery. The show will hang through Nov. 22. The exhibition shows the intimate relationship between humans and nature through watercolors and acrylics.

