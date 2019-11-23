J. New Books will publish “Move Over Mountain,” a debut novel by Spencer K.M. Brown, on Nov. 26.
Brown graduated from Salem College in 2016 and lives in Winston-Salem with his wife and son.
He is the recipient of the 2016 Penelope Niven Award, the 2018 Flying South Fiction Prize, and is a 2019 Doris Betts Fiction Prize finalist. His short fiction has twice been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and has appeared in literary magazines such as Scalawag, Empty Sink, Prime Number and Flash Fiction.
“Move Over Mountain” is the story of John Underwood, a quiet and emotionally distant 68-year old man who is forced to reckon with the present moment when his wife Sylvia is rendered unconscious, hospitalized, and left lingering somewhere between life and death. Set against the backdrop of the N.C. mountains, “Move Over Mountain” tells of one man’s plunge into self-made fear and isolation, and his journey to find redemption.
The book is listed for $19.95 on jnewbooks.com .
