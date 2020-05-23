Salem Band summer concerts through Aug. 11 have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Eileen Young, music director, has announced.

The next, tentatively schedule Salem Band concert, will be “Beethoven Lives!” at 3 p.m. Sept. 20, in Hanes Auditorium in the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College in Winston-Salem. This concert will be part of the #BTHVNRocksWS series sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem.

The canceled Salem Band 2020 concert dates include May 19, June 9, July 4, July 21 and Aug. 11.

Admission is free and donations are accepted. Visit www. salemband.org.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298?

@LynnFelder

Tags

Load comments