Salem Band summer concerts through Aug. 11 have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, Eileen Young, music director, has announced.
The next, tentatively schedule Salem Band concert, will be “Beethoven Lives!” at 3 p.m. Sept. 20, in Hanes Auditorium in the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem College in Winston-Salem. This concert will be part of the #BTHVNRocksWS series sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Winston-Salem.
The canceled Salem Band 2020 concert dates include May 19, June 9, July 4, July 21 and Aug. 11.
Admission is free and donations are accepted. Visit www. salemband.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.