The Music@Home Concert Series and Arts at Augsburg will present two Salem Bach Festival concerts this week in Winston-Salem. Admission to both is free, and donations will be accepted at the door and at www.homemoravian.org/music@home.

  • 7 p.m. Sept. 21: “Vespers” will be at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St. The program will be Bach Motet (BWV 230) Lobet den Herrn, alle Heiden and music by J.M. Bach, Rosenmüller, and Hammerschmidt with the Magnolia Baroque Ensemble.
  • 3 p.m. Sept. 22:

“Mette (Matins),” Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Old Salem. Bach Cantata (BWV 150) Nach dir, Herr, verlanget mich and music of Schütz and Erlebach with the Magnolia Baroque Ensemble.

