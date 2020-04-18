In “Rules for Being a Girl,” by bestselling authors Candace Bushnell and Katie Cotugno, high school student Marin Lospato becomes the victim of a teacher’s sexual advances — one who happens to be the school’s most beloved.
Marin knows that what happened is beyond unacceptable, but she must nevertheless face off with school administrators, classmates, and even her best friend, who all seem convinced she either made the whole thing up or at least misread the situation.
Marin, however, refuses to back down until this teacher sees consequences. As she continues to stand up for herself, she begins to notice the many more ways in which girls at her school are victimized. So, she begins speaking out for them, too.
“Rules for Being a Girl” is an engrossing and engaging read, filled with dynamic characters that will keep readers wanting more. While Marin’s is a fight that should never be necessary, her experience is one that many women and girls will unfortunately relate to. It’s a powerful story of a girl determined to make others look her in the eyes and listen.
