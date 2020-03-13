Officials with the RiverRun International Film Festival announced Friday morning that they are canceling this year's festival, but they hope to replace it with mini-festivals and special screenings later in the year.
"While we will greatly miss seeing everyone come together to celebrate the diverse global stories reflected in our films, we place a greater priority on the well-being of our constituents," according to a statement from the festival. "Once it is safe to reconvene and for our guests to travel, we hope to schedule a few mini-fests in the coming year to highlight some of the great films that were part of this year’s program."
They are offering two options for people who have already bought tickets. You can request a refund through the Stevens Center Box Officer, or turn your purchase into a donation to RiverRun. You indicate your preference by contacting them at boxoffice@uncsa.edu or calling 336-7221-1945. All requests for ticket refunds must be made by April 15.
They ask that donors and sponsors with badges and vouchers retain those to use at their year-round screenings.
“The entire RiverRun team had worked tirelessly on what was shaping up to be one of our best festivals ever,” said Rob Davis, executive director of the festival. “We are saddened for the filmmakers and creators who we had looked forward to celebrating, but the health and safety of our community must be the priority.”
In addition to year-round screenings, they are planning for the next festival to be held April 8 to 18 of 2021.
