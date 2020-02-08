It’s hard to overstate Robert Motherwell’s impact on American art in the 20th century. Born into an affluent family on the West Coast, he studied painting and earned a degree in philosophy before moving to New York at 25.
In the early 1940s Motherwell (1915-1991) befriended a group of surrealists who had also settled in New York, and they introduced him to automatism — spontaneous creative actions driven by the unconscious. He began applying this concept in his own work, and he soon came to view it as the fundamental creative principle of an emerging American art movement, which later became known as abstract expressionism.
In the 1950s, at Black Mountain College near Asheville, Motherwell taught painting to students including Kenneth Noland, Robert Rauschenberg and Cy Twombly.
Motherwell is known primarily as a painter, among the youngest of the abstract expressionists. But like several contemporaries and a few of his modernist predecessors, he also employed collage in much of his work.
An exhibition at Wake Forest University’s Hanes Art Gallery highlights the latter aspect of his art. Titled
“Motherwell: product. placement.,” it emphasizes his frequent use of product packaging and other printed papers. He began this practice during the 1950s and returned to it often throughout the remainder of his career. Obviously attracted to the aesthetic aspects of his collage materials, he also used them as a means of referencing his daily life in his art.
Packet labels from the French-made Gauloises cigarettes — featuring the trademark image of a winged helmet on a blue background — appear in more than one-fourth of the collages and collage prints in the show at Wake Forest. Although he was a tobacco-smoker, Motherwell said he didn’t normally smoke French cigarettes but used them in his art because he considered them “exotic.”
The geometry and graphic elements of the commercial packaging make for striking contrasts to the spontaneous splashes, drips, and gestural markings that also characterize Motherwell’s work. The resultant dynamic is often the most compelling aspect of his collaged pieces.
In the show’s earliest piece, an untitled mixed-media work from 1959, the collage element is a a ragged-edge shard of red paper imprinted with a quotation from Greek historian Herodotus: “Nothing in human life is more to be lamented, than that a wise man should have so little influence.”
Juxtaposed with a broad blue brushstroke in the lower center, this typographical fragment accompanies a spatially dominant, gestural passage of red-accented brown and gray that vaguely suggests a head.
The repertoire of spontaneous, gestural features in Motherwell’s art also includes torn papers with ragged edges, as exemplified by the generic pale brown wrapping paper that sets off the Gauloises packets in his 1967 collage series “Beige Figuration with Gauloises.” This title encourages a reading of these wrapping-paper fragments as figural elements alluding to the human torso.
In two aquatints from a 1971 series titled “Gauloises Bleues,” Motherwell dispensed with the packaging or any other direct reference to collage and instead appropriated only the Gauloises logo and packaging texts, emphasizing their graphic elements.
The show’s most striking work to incorporate Gauloises packaging is “Stravinsky.” This mixed-media piece from 1976 juxtaposes a Gauloises packet with a fragment of sheet music and large areas of bold, contrasting colors, specifically orange, red and a shade of blue matching that of the Gauloises packet.
Packaging from other “exotic” cigarette brands manufactured outside the United States also make appearances in the works on view. A 1975 lithograph titled “Bastos” sets off a substantially enlarged packaging label from that brand of Belgian-made cigarettes against some of Motherwell’s abstract-expressionist spills and splashes. The rich purple and gold of the cigarette pack make for an especially effective contrast with the black of the abstract-expressionist passages.
In addition to cigarette packaging, Motherwell also employed labels from bottles of wine and other alcoholic beverages as collage elements. The highlight among several examples in the show is “Autumn,” a predominantly ochre-yellow collage that centers on a cognac label framed by a circular paper cutout. Motherwell apparently fiddled with this composition over several years, as it is dated “1973 — ca. 1977.”
The political dimension of Motherwell’s work is reflected in his “Chilean Revolutionary Collage,” made in 1975. The dominant component in this relatively large, narrow vertical composition is a torn, crumpled, white-on-purple poster for a folk-music group associated with Chile’s short-lived socialist government led by Salvador Allende. After three years in office, Allende was overthrown in a right-wing military coup. His death while the coup was in process was later ruled a suicide. This collage, which Motherwell made two years later, reads as a memorial to Allende and his ideals.
Motherwell references an aspect of his personal life in “Untitled (Pastel Striped Cloth) —,” a mixed-media composition from 1967. Its most prominent collage element is an angular patch of paper imprinted with multicolored, vertical stripes that stand out boldly against a rust-colored ground. The striped component was cut from a paper dress discarded by fellow abstract painter Helen Frankenthaler, Motherwell’s third wife, to whom he was then married.
It was during the same period, in 1966, that Motherwell made one of the show’s most dynamic pieces, “Bowes & Bowes, Cambridge.” The title comes from its collage components, pieces of the torn wrapper from a package sent by a bookshop in Cambridge, England, with an attached blue mailing label bearing the shop’s logo.
The wrapping paper has been vertically torn and separated into two fragments that are collaged onto a white sheet of paper with drips and splashes of black and blood-red paint in the intervening space. The composition carries the subtle suggestion of a figure pulling something apart. In that respect it might be viewed as a kind of self-portrait.
