“Couple in a Boat,” image from “Leyendecker and the Golden Age of American Illustration” at Reynolda House Museum of American Art.

 National Museum of American Illustration in Newport, R.I.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art will present the first performances of “In Love With the Arrow Collar Man” since its New York City premiere. Performances will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) and 2 p.m. Oct. 12 (seating begins at 1:30 p.m.) at 2250 Reynolda Road.

The drama by Lance Ringel features 20th-century illustrator J.C. Leyendecker and his life partner, the model and “Arrow Collar Man” Charles Beach. The period piece combines historical research and colorful characters to bring to life Leyendecker’s career and groundbreaking art. “In Love with the Arrow Collar Man” also explores the difficulty of balancing love, art and commerce at a time when homosexuality was a crime.

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and director Mark Pirolo partnered with Reynolda for the productions. The play stars Jackson Mattek, of New York, as Beach and Brian Joyce, Winston-Salem, as Leyendecker.

Tickets are $20 at www.reynoldhouse.org.

