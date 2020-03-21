Albert Bierstadt Sierra Nevada

Albert Bierstadt’s “Sierra Nevada,” (1871-1873), oil on canvas, is at Reynolda House Museum of American Art and online.

 Albert Bierstadt

Reynolda House Museum of American Art is closed — like most everything else.

But, because the venerable museum and historic house was an early adapter to online galleries and collections, you can view Reynolda’s art from the comfort of your couch.

Here are some different ways that you can tour Reynolda’s boutique collection of American art even though the doors are closed.

Online collection

The curators have pulled together themes and selected snapshots of the Museum’s collection in the online galleries at www.reynoldahouse.org/collections. Gallery themes include American landscape, decorative arts, the Hudson River School, LGBTQ artists and subjects, and women artists.

Reynolda revealed

Download the Reynolda Revealed app on your Android or Apple device. Incorporating video, archival audio, and period and contemporary photographs, the app delivers a narrative of one of America’s founding industrial families, the R. J. Reynolds family, and their historic estate.

Connect

Explore Reynolda’s digital content on our YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages. Curators are working to update content online. If you have specific questions, you can email reynolda@reynoldahouse.org.

Closure information

Updates for the public will be shared on the website’s coronavirus web page, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and these pages.

Reynolda Gardens’ outdoor spaces are still open to the public. The indoor spaces at the Gardens (greenhouse, conservatory, and public restrooms) are temporarily closed until further notice.

All programs, tours (including school tours and group tours) and events through April 16 have been canceled, including the opening events for Tiffany Glass.

Guided tours are cancelled through the end of April.

All event ticket purchases through April 16 will be refunded.

Reynolda’s emergency response team will continue to assess the need for closure by March 30 and provide updates.

