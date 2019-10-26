Visualize Productions is presenting the premier of “Reunion,” written and directed by Lynn W. Hall and produced by Melissa Pelter, at 3 p.m. today, Oct. 27, at the Historic Broyhill Center, 3450 Clemmons Road, Clemmons.
Tickets are $12 at www.brownpapertickets.com, $15 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Clemmons Food Pantry.
