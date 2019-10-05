Carolina Renaissance Festival

Actors perform at the Carolina Renaissance Festival.

The 26th annual Carolina Renaissance Festival opened Saturday and will run for eight consecutive weekends 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. through Nov. 24, rain or shine, north of Charlotte between Concord and Huntersville on I-73 at Poplar Tent Road, between I-77 and I-85.

The fest and Artisan Marketplace comprise a village where imagination, fantasy and history converge. It includes the following.

Fairhaven Village: In cottages, castles, kitchens and pubs in 245 acres of fall forest, villagers, artists, craftspeople, musicians, performance troupes and food vendors gather.

Immersive Theatre: The Lord Mayor opens the village each day to 14 stages for music, dance, comedy and circus acts — from barely balanced acrobats to one-of-a-kind Old-World musical instruments. The stage shows are spontaneous, and audience participation is frequent.

Other attractions: A royal falconer, tournament jousting, complete with pomp, pageantry, action, comedy and chivalry. Living mermaids frolic in a 3,000-gallon aquarium; Lady Alice of Wonderland and Lady Wendy of Neverland.

Vendors will have crafts, food and beverages for sale.

Advance tickets are $25, $15 for ages 5-12, free for children under 5, at Harris Teeter stores, www.RenFestInfo.com. There are discounts for seniors and military personnel. Parking is free. More information is at www.RenFestInfo.com and 704-896-5555.

