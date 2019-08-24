More than 100 Native American dancers and 20 craft and art vendors will be at the Red Hawk’s Gathering of Nations King City Powwow noon-10 p.m. today, Aug. 25, at the American Legion Post 290, 436 S. Main St., King. Gates open at 10 a.m.
The head lady is Raven Dial-Stanley, Lumbee; head man, Seneka Locklear, Tuscarora. The host drum is Smokey River, co-host drum, Kau-Ta-Noh Jrs.; the emcee is Joey Crutchfield, Monacan. The powwow opened on Friday.
Admission is $10 or $8 with two cans of food for donation; $5 for ages 6-12 and over 62; free for children 5 and under. For information, call Patrick Suarez at 336-416-4913 or email crazy_elk06@yahoo.com.