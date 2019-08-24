More than 100 Native American dancers and 20 craft and art vendors will be at the Red Hawk’s Gathering of Nations King City Powwow noon-10 p.m. today, Aug. 25, at the American Legion Post 290, 436 S. Main St., King. Gates open at 10 a.m.

The head lady is Raven Dial-Stanley, Lumbee; head man, Seneka Locklear, Tuscarora. The host drum is Smokey River, co-host drum, Kau-Ta-Noh Jrs.; the emcee is Joey Crutchfield, Monacan. The powwow opened on Friday.

Admission is $10 or $8 with two cans of food for donation; $5 for ages 6-12 and over 62; free for children 5 and under. For information, call Patrick Suarez at 336-416-4913 or email crazy_elk06@yahoo.com.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Lynn Felder

To have your event included in Sunday Arts, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

Tags

Load comments