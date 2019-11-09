Hate Want Hurt Kimberly Varnadoe

Artworks Gallery is showing “Hate Want Hurt” in “Under the Sun: New Directions with Light,” by Kimberly Varnadoe.

Artworks Gallery will host a reception for Kimberly Varnadoe and the opening of her show, “Under the Sun: New Directions with Light,” 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at 564 N. Trade St. The show will hang through Nov. 30.

Varnadoe is experimenting with light-based applications combined with collage and mixed media techniques. She has worked with a focus on light throughout her artistic career and has recently explored cyanotype, pushing the boundaries of the medium and incorporating it with experience in printmaking and experimental photography. “Under the Sun” is an aspect of this recent work, as each piece in this exhibition has been created through the exposure to natural sunlight.

Admission is free. For information, visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org or call 336-723-5890.

Get the the latest local entertainment news. Sign up for our weekly entertainment newsletter.

Lynn Felder

To have your event included in Sunday Arts, send information in the body of an email to relisheditor@wsjournal.com 10 days before publication. Tell us who is doing what when (time and date) and where (street address), and cost. Give a brief description of your event and a phone number and website, if pertinent.

Tags

Load comments