Artworks Gallery will host a reception for Kimberly Varnadoe and the opening of her show, “Under the Sun: New Directions with Light,” 2-4 p.m. Nov. 10 at 564 N. Trade St. The show will hang through Nov. 30.
Varnadoe is experimenting with light-based applications combined with collage and mixed media techniques. She has worked with a focus on light throughout her artistic career and has recently explored cyanotype, pushing the boundaries of the medium and incorporating it with experience in printmaking and experimental photography. “Under the Sun” is an aspect of this recent work, as each piece in this exhibition has been created through the exposure to natural sunlight.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.Artworks-Gallery.org or call 336-723-5890.
