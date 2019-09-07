The Forsyth County Library’s On The Same Page community read will continue this week with a program about Uzodinma Iweala’s “Speak No Evil.” The book explores what it means to be different in a conformist society.

Angela Mazaris will present “Reading Between the Lines” 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Central Library Auditorium, 660 W. Fifth St. It will ask the question: How do historians document historical and contemporary LGBTQ stories in the United States?

Mazaris, founding director of the Wake Forest University LGBTQ Center and affiliate faculty in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, will discuss the Winston-Salem LGBTQ Oral History Project and facilitate a Q&A on local LGBTQ history.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298​

@LynnFelder

