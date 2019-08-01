Answer: "I took a little time out to write a book that I really wanted to write ("Situations 101: Relationships"), and it just took me all over the country. It just sustained itself. After I wrote that book, I was encouraged to write another book .... I got invited to do so many different seminars and book signings. and I ended up writing a second book.
"And in the meantime, my mom got sick with Alzheimer's, and I'd had my mother with me on all the book signings. And I said 'Mother, we should write a book together' and she said that would be very nice, but as soon as we decided to write the book Alzheimer's started to do more damage, and we couldn't even think about writing sentences for a book. So what we had to do was focus on keeping mommy alive, and keeping her healthy and beautiful, and the last night of her life I decided to write a book and I decided to call it 'The Last night'. It took me five years to complete it."
Her mother passed in 2011. Stanis said she continues to focus on touring and public speaking, but hopes to get back into acting more in the near future and may even write her own scripts.