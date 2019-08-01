Answer: "They should, people would like to see that," she said. But unlike other revivals, she hopes they won't recast but stick with the original cast. "I think they want to see the real people. All of us are still here except Esther, but we can write around that. Every time I hear my audience, they say we want to see the continuation, see what happened to them .... That should be something we should do."
Q: Do you think "Good Times" should be revived the way other Norman Lear-produced shows were last season?
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Cooper signs bill allowing dogs and cats to be inside N.C. breweries that don't prepare food
-
First beltway segment opens this fall
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
-
Local chef Adam Andrews to open new cafe in former Hutch & Harris space
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Contests & Events
Enter for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Winston-Salem Dash and a $50 gift card.
Write in your submission for a chance to win 2 WS Symphony Unbound tickets & dinner for two at Jeffrey Adams.