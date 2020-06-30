Eighteen local artists painted a mural with the message “END RACISM NOW #BLM” on the street in front of the Winston-Salem City Hall, 101 N. Main St., WS
The public is invited to watch, and at 12:30 p.m. Mayor Allen Joines and other community leaders will make remarks.
The Winston-Salem Community Mural Project is a public art project inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. Rasheeda Shankle is organizing it in partnership with the City of Winston-Salem, The Minister’s Conference/Winston-Salem Vicinity, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, Triad Cultural Arts, Honorable Youth, and community leaders Joshua Mack, Chelsea Jones, Casey Jones and Larry Barron.
“This project is an artistic showing of solidarity,” Shankle said. “When we come together as a community we can make a real impact and change the world.”
The lead artists for the project will be compensated by a grant from the Artists Thrive initiative supported by the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation.
Those attending are encouraged to follow social distancing protocols, including wearing face masks.
