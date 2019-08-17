Winston-Salem got two new public/private murals recently, while Boone acquired 10 new sculptures.
The new Hoots on Seventh Street has an epic undersea painting on the nautical theme that the pub established in its original building in the Mill Works off of Northwest Boulevard. It’s by Brian Lewis, aka jeks_nc on Instagram.
Reboot Arcade on Liberty Street also has a new outdoor painting where “Tree at Last,” a community mural, used to be. Several local artists are involved with the new project, and an opening event is set for Sept. 7. Details to come.
Meanwhile, up in Boone — for the 33rd year — the Rosen Sculpture Competition concluded a couple of weeks ago with the addition of 10 new sculptures on the Appalachian State University campus — and an 11th in Blowing Rock.
A guided walk by the competition’s juror accompanies the unveiling of the annual sculpture competition winners. I attended my first one in 2017. It’s a fun and easy way to get a little education on the state of sculptural art in the U.S. The entries come from all over.
This year’s juror, Bill Brown from Anvil Arts in Linville Falls, led the walk and explained the relevance of each sculpture. The tour started near the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
The sculptures represent a variety of styles. From whimsical to profound, the artists have expressed their three-dimensional concepts using a variety of materials, designs and techniques.
The winners of the Martin & Doris Rosen 33rd Rosen Sculpture Competition are:
- First Place $3,000: Bob Doster, “A Memorial,” 2014-2018, stainless steel, Lancaster, S.C.
- Second Place $2,000: Glenn Zweygardt, “Adam Meets Eve,” 2018, Fabricated and cast bronze, steel, cast glass, granite, Alfred Station, N.Y.
- Third Place. $1,000: Derek Chalfant, “Back Home Again,” 2016, Stainless steel, Elmira, N.Y.
The winning sculpture by Doster is a memorial to those lost in mass shootings (defined as four or more deaths per shooting incident) in the United States from 2014 to 2018. Each figure represents a lost soul rising to the heavens, and each column represents a year.
“This is a strong thought-provoking piece created in stainless steel, that addresses senseless gun violence as it memorializes victims of mass shootings,” Brown said. “I believe it is a must-see piece of art.”
Brown “encourages everyone to discover all 11 sculptures presented in this year’s exhibition and hopes visitors will take this opportunity to discover and appreciate outdoor sculpture.” An additional sculpture is located at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, Blowing Rock.
This national juried competition is presented by An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and is funded, in part, by the Martin and Doris Rosen Giving Fund/Debbie Rosen Davidson and David Rosen and the Charles and Nancy Rosenblatt Foundation.
For more information visit: rosensculpture.org. Maps are available at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts or online at rosensculpture.org.