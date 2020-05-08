Officials at Pride Winston-Salem announced Friday that they are canceling the annual Pride festival and parade for this year.
Photos: 2019 Pride Winston-Salem Parade
The "Pride Winston-Salem Pride Festival Parade & Food Truck Rodeo" had been scheduled for Oct. 17 on Trade Street in The Downtown Arts District. The event brought about 30,000 people to the arts district last year, according to Jerry Morin, president of Pride Winston-Salem.
Morin said in a statement: “The health and well-being of the greater Winston-Salem community is Pride Winston-Salem’s top priority. ... after COVID-19 a mass gathering of this size could unnecessarily risk the health and safety of our community. ..."
Instead of the live parade and festival, Pride Winston-Salem will host virtual programming on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Zoom, its YouTube channel and its website.
Content is being developed and will be announced before annual Pride Month in June.
The festival and parade can be expected to return in October 2021, Morin said.
For information and updates, visit
www.pridews.org.
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of the North Star LGBTQ Community Center march down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of the Forsyth Tech Pride walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Sandy Clark and Misti Berrong of Raleigh cheer on the participants in the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Ben Lewis, left, and Chris Power of Winston-Salem march down Fourth Street with fellow community members during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Police chief Catrina Thompson walks with members of the Winston-Salem Police Department during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Christine McCarty (right) hugs J.C. and Cassie Carpenter during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. McCarty was the photographer at the Carpenter's wedding.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Kristal Davis passes out rainbow flags as she walks down Fourth Street with the Bank of America employees during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
The crowd cheers on parade participants from the Bulls Tavern patio during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of the Tarheel Leather Club lead the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade down Fourth Street, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Anthony and Cody Sutherby march with Starbucks employees during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Meagan "Cupcake Arenas, left, and Gaby "Panic" Mena represented Greensboro Roller Derby in the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Peg Gallagher, left, and Ana Melo enjoy the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade as it passes down Fourth Street, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Mayor Allen Joines and his wife, Suzy McCalley, ride down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members the Wake Forest Baptist Health entry walk down Trade Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Miss Pride Winston-Salem 2019 Love Lee Jackson and Mr. Pride Winston-Salem 2019 My'kel Knight Addams Iman wave to the crowd during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Loren Lattamore walks with fellow American Airlines employees during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members the Wake Forest Baptist Health entry walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
St. Anne's Episcopal Church representatives Deacon Mary Kroohs, The Rev. Ginny Wilder and The Rev. James Franklin pose for a photo before the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of St. Anne's Episcopal Church walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Zack Francis waves to the crowd as he represents Catawba College during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Mahra Whitelock gives a hug to her friend Ofc. Shante Gallagher who was walking with the Winston-Salem Police Department during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of St. Anne's Matthew's Episcopal Church walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Emcees Brent Campbell and Shelita Bonet Hoyle (Matt Ramsey) announce the entries as they pass the reviewing stand during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of Salem Academy's Queer Straight Alliance walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Miss Gay NC Aria Russo waves to the crowd as she rides down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Crowds look for the next entry to come down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
2014 Mr. Pride Winston-Salem Omega St. James (left) and 2017 Miss Pride Winston-Salem Onyx Jayde Addams wave to the crowd during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Members of the Triad Softball League walk down Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Maryanne Ramondini helps Bobby Sinon tie on a ribbon before the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Eric Dowdy was part of Theatre Alliance's float promoting the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" float during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Asriel Canada, also known as The CryptKid (left) and 2016 Mr. Pride Devonte Jackson wave to the crowd gathered on Fourth Street during the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
2014 Mr. Pride Winston-Salem Hayden Wood (left) and 2015 Mr. Pride Winston-Salem Maxwell Parque Divine wave to the crowd the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
Pride Winston-Salem parade
Representatives from Three Graces Entertainment cheer on the first entries of the annual Pride Winston-Salem parade before taking their place, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.
Walt Unks/Journal
