Kevin Mundy leads a busy life, working full time with Leadership Winston-Salem and leading the choir at Green Street United Methodist Church. He probably didn’t have the time to become the director of the Winston-Salem Pops Chorus but such is his love of this volunteer musical group.
“This group is about fun but that doesn’t mean we don’t spend a lot of time going over the same four measures to get it right. I care about the quality of the music but the music itself is written to be fun,” said Mundy, a native of Aiken, S.C.
He moved to Winston-Salem in 1987 to work for Sara Lee Apparel. Part of his job involved organizing the massive Crosby Golf Tournament each year in Bermuda Run. Since then he has worked with Aids Care Service, the Sawtooth School and the Little Theatre.
Q: How do you describe your art?
Answer: I never realized it before, but I think this is an easier question for a visual artist who creates art than it is for a performing artist who interprets and presents art that was created by someone else. As the creative director and conductor of the Winston-Salem Pops Chorus, I choose from the same genre I like to perform as a solo singer/performer: music primarily from the Big Band and Swing eras, with a healthy dose of Broadway, 1950’s Doo-Wop and other jazz and pop standards from decades gone by. It’s nostalgic, vintage, feel-good music that I like to call “finger-snappin’ good.” My philosophy as a performer that I try to impart to my chorus members is that I’d rather score points for having fun and being entertaining than for being technically accurate. We know the music we sing is appealing because it has stood the test of time, so if we have a good time singing it, our audiences will have a good time listening.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: I have always been a choral singer, starting in the first grade in children’s church choir. I sang in four different vocal groups when I was at Wofford College, and I’ve sung off and on with several choruses through the years, including the Aiken (S.C.) Choral Society in my hometown, the Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus, and the Triad Pride Men’s Chorus. I’ve also done lots of musical theater with Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and Theatre Alliance. My evolution from a singer to a director was never planned; it just happened organically as different organizations I worked with started asking me to take on that role. I’ve never had any formal training as a music director/conductor, but I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from some outstanding conductors. Everything I learned was by first-hand experience as one of the singers in the chorus. I know how to get my chorus to deliver by directing them the way I like to be directed myself. Directing has made me a better musician overall as it requires reading and listening to multiple vocal lines at the same time, teaches me to be more accurate with rhythms, and forces me to sing whatever part is missing, from bass to soprano. It definitely helps to have a good falsetto!
Q: What is your biggest
challenge?
Answer: The biggest challenge as a director is making a group of nearly 40 singers across a very broad range of musical skills and talents move forward at roughly the same pace without leaving either end of the spectrum out. It is a delicate balance to keep the really talented singers and skilled musicians challenged and engaged without moving too fast and overwhelming some folks who don’t read music and are singing in a chorus for the first time. I would love to have another 90 minutes of rehearsal every week, but I know that most of the Pops singers are busy people who are eking out all the time they can already for their avocation. And quite honestly, I don’t know where I’d carve another 90 minutes out of my schedule, either!
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: Simply put, making music makes me happy. Whether I’m singing, conducting, playing the piano, or wiping the dust off my old tenor sax to play a tune, performing energizes me and elevates my mood. I know that music lights up different parts of my brain that creating a spreadsheet for work never will. It makes my spirit soar when one of my “popsters” (my nickname for W-S Pops members) tells me how much they enjoy singing with me, or that I’m the first director they’ve worked with who “made sense” from the podium. As a solo performer, I love connecting with my audience members and watching their eyes light up when they hear a song that brings back memories.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: My advice for visual and performing artists is this: Do what you’re passionate about. Do what you can get lost in for hours without even realizing it. Do what raises your spirits. There may or may not be an audience for what you do, but do it for yourself and the other pieces will fall into place around your passion.
