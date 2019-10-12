Fredric Bogel, professor emeritus in the Cornell University English Department, will present “Poetry, True and False” at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Memorial Auditorium of Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St.; enter on 4½ Street.

A reception with Bogel, a noted author and scholar, will follow the lecture, part of Centenary’s Spectrum Series.

Admission is free. For information, contact www.centenary- ws.org or 336-724-6311.

