Fredric Bogel, professor emeritus in the Cornell University English Department, will present “Poetry, True and False” at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Memorial Auditorium of Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St.; enter on 4½ Street.
A reception with Bogel, a noted author and scholar, will follow the lecture, part of Centenary’s Spectrum Series.
Admission is free. For information, contact www.centenary- ws.org or 336-724-6311.
