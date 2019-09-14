Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Devlin Burke, as Michael, and Kelly June Hutcheson, as Veronica, act out a scene in 40 Plus Stage Company’s production of “God of Carnage.” Not seen in the photo are Cheryl Ann Roberts, as Annette, and Mark March, as Alan.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mark March, as Alan, rehearses 40 Plus Stage Company's production of "God of Carnage."
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Kelly June Hutcheson (left), as Veronica, and Cheryl Ann Roberts, as Annette, rehearse 40 Plus Stage Company's production of "God of Carnage."
The 40 Plus Stage Company, co-founded in 2016 by Gene Johnson and John Hohn, produced its first show in 2017. After some recent reorientation, the company’s season now more closely coordinates with other area groups as well as the Arts Council’s fiscal year.
Accordingly, 40 Plus recently announced its September 2019 to August 2020 play season, along with on-going plans for its outreach programs that serve novice and experienced actors aged 40 and up.
While many of the productions include younger actors, 40 Plus’s main mission is to involve experienced actors with roles suited to their age while encouraging individuals to give the stage a try.
‘God of Carnage’
The first offering of the new season, Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage,” is characterized as “a comedy of bad manners.”
Jim McKeny is directing the play, which opens Friday night at the Mountcastle Theatre in the Rhodes Arts Center downtown.
“It’s about two sets of parents, one of whose child has hurt the other at a public park,” McKeny said. When the couple meets to discuss the incident, “they gradually degenerate into children themselves.”
Though originally not familiar with the script, “once I read it and did some research, I knew it would be a worthwhile challenge both for myself and for the cast,” McKeny said.
“It’s a very adult comedy which leaves a lot to the interpretation of the cast and director,” he added. “In our production, we are discovering and emphasizing the improbable absurdities. As the confrontation between the two couples rapidly spirals out of control, their childishness threatens to erode every last bit of common sense and mature behavior.”
The cast includes Kelly June Hutcheson, Mark March, Cheryl Ann Roberts and Devlin Burke.
‘Lost in Yonkers’
The season moves on with Neil Simon’s “Lost in Yonkers,” first staged in Winston-Salem in 1990 before a Broadway run that produced four Tony awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Set in the 1940s, Simon’s play has two young brothers left with their tough-as-nails German grandmother, their scramble-minded aunt and their Mob-connected uncle.
“I think audiences will see that even the most ‘unusual’ families have the usual challenges,” Jay Smith, director, said. When the show reaches the rehearsal stage, “The cast will find that all the characters are beautifully written and hilariously fleshed out by one of the greatest of all the American playwrights.”
“Lost in Yonkers” runs for two weekends starting November 15.
‘Levittown’
40 Plus will continue its season in February with Marc Palmieri’s “Levittown.” When a family comes together for a wedding, brother Kevin also tries to bring together sister Colleen with the abusive father who left them years earlier.
A play synopsis states, “Amidst the thin walls of their home, the members of this family are forced to confront a concealed history, the self-destructive nature that has plagued them for generations, and the failure of the tidy truths onto which they have desperately held.”
‘Third’
In June, the season wraps with “Third,” the last play written by Wendy Wasserstein, which was first produced in 2004 and 2005.
The play focuses on the life of a female college professor at a prestigious liberal arts college. Her life and fundamental assumptions are challenged by an encounter with a student. When she accuses him of plagiarism, the story grapples with issues of stereotyping and identity politics, along with generational and family issues.
Theater for seniors
In addition to its four-play season, 40 Plus remains committed to established outreach programs that introduce theater involvement to seniors.
John Hohn, now executive producer for the company, seeks to keep expanding programs built through relationships with Senior Services, Salemtowne and Arbor Acres.
“We learned that arts and music can be beneficial in combating depression, isolation and the onset of dementia among senior citizens,” Hohn said. “For this aspect of 40 Plus, we try to take a ‘what can we do for you’ approach. Though we find that some ‘students’ become part of our other programming, too.”
