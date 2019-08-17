The Sounds of the Summer Pipe Organ Series will present “The Teacher,” the final in its six concerts at 7 p.m. Aug. 19 in the Hanes Auditorium, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem.
Students from UNC School of rhe Ats and Salem College will perform on the recently restored Holtkamp Organ at Salem College. Known for its clear tones, the Holtkamp is known as “The Teacher” because players of this organ cannot hide mistakes under murky sounds.
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted. For more information, visit Soundsof SummerWS on Facebook, call 743-223-1568 or email dreama lovitt@gmail.com.