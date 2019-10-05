Piedmont Opera will hold two events this week, leading up to their production of “Mary, Queen of Scots” later this month.
Aperture Cinema will screen “Mary, Queen of Scots” (1971) at 3 p.m. today, Oct. 6, at 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.
Vanessa Redgrave stars as Mary Stuart of Scotland, with Glenda Jackson co-starring as Queen Elizabeth I. As with the earlier Maxwell Anderson play, “Mary of Scotland,” the film sympathizes with Mary, and there are two fictionalized face-to-face confrontations between the two queens (who never met in real life).
Rated PG-13, it runs 128 minutes. Tickets are $12.50 at www.aperturecinema.com.
“La Lunch: The Dish on Opera” will be noon-1:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Footnote Cafe, 634 W. Fourth St.
James Allbritten, general and artistic director, and cast members will provide an inside look into Piedmont Opera’s “Mary, Queen of Scots,” providing historical and production perspectives.
Admission to the lunch is $25 at 336-725-7101 or www.piedmontopera.org.
