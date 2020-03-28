Performing artists perform in real time. It’s that up-close-and-personal thing that makes the work so compelling.
But this week, last week and for the near future, classes and rehearsals at UNC School of the Arts are all happening from a distance. To help flatten the COVID-19 curve, the school is holding classes online through the end of the semester, May 8.
And artists still have to eat. That whole starving thing is highly over-rated.
Only about 12 students remain on campus, but others live throughout Winston-Salem, and about 30 rely on the Pickle Pantry, the campus food bank named for its mascot, the Fighting Pickle. Some students are out of work from their food-service jobs, according to Laurel Donley, a Student Affairs case manager at the school.
“Normally, we feed about 50 students who are eligible,” Donley said. “It’s like applying to a food bank. We fill their orders electronically. On an average week, we are filling 25-30 bags, and this week we are filling over 30. ... I expect that number to go up.”
Donley said that she and her fellow case workers are reaching out to students and talking to them.
“They are reacting kind of like the rest of us,” she said. “They are a little anxious. Their lives are turned upside down. Everything they do is in-person: in-person classes, in-person rehearsals, in-person performances. Even the filmmaking, music and design students collaborate in-person.
“Everything is still being done. It’s just being done in a different format. The social connection is not there.”
The school sent a newsletter out to its mailing list earlier this week, asking for help in keeping the pantry stocked.
“We’ve seen outstanding support from the community,” said Lauren Whitaker, manager of media relations at UNCSA. “In response, we have mountains of food. People want to help the students who they’ve seen perform.”
“And the students are so appreciative to the school and to the community,” Donley said.
The pantry will continue to need help, Whitaker said, especially things like peanut butter and cereal that have a long shelf-life.
Donley, who is president of the Higher Education Case Managers Association, said that she and her colleagues are holding a webinar next week to discuss how to support themselves and the students in their care.
“This is all new, even for the professionals in the field,” she said. “We recognize that this is happening on college campuses nationwide. It’s a trying time for everybody.”
