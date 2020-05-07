Barbara Lister-Sink and her Salem College Masters piano students have had a surge of creativity as a result of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order.
Lister-Sink is Salem College Professor of Piano and a Steinway Artist.
This Friday and Saturday, Salem College will host the final two concerts in its seven-concert Virtual Piano Recital Series. The other five are online now.
Graduating Masters piano students will perform “Global Piano Music in the Pandemic” on Facebook LIVE at 7:30 p.m. Friday. They will perform music from around the world by Robert Schumann, Scarlatti, Poulenc, Lili Boulanger, Louie (Canada), Matarrita (Costa Rico) and Say (Turkey) in celebration of the ability to make musical connections even in isolation. Pianists will be performing from their homes.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Regina Pozzi will perform her Masters piano recital on Facebook LIVE with music by Beethoven, Granados, Robert Schumann. She will conclude her recital with a suite of her own compositions.
The recitals are at www.facebook.com/salemfineartscenter or www.facebook.com/salemcollegeschoolofmusic .
More musicThe following links will connect to other graduate piano recitals in Salem College’s Virtual Piano Recital Series featuring students performing from their homes and more.
Lister-Sink, talk and performance of Beethoven Sonata, Op. 27, No. 2 “Moonlight” from her home is at https://tinyurl.com/bethobarb.
Scarlette Kerr, Masters’ virtual piano recital, with music by Haydn, Schubert, Rachmaninoff and Matarrita (originally performed May 2) is at https://tinyurl.com/Haydnkerr.
Anni Wang, Masters’ virtual piano recital, with music by Haydn, Brahms, Debussy, and Louie (originally May 2) is at https://tinyurl.com/Brahmswang.
Ekin Ustunel, Masters’ virtual piano recital, with music of Beethoven, Bartok, Chopin, and Say (originally May 2) is at https://tinyurl.com/Sayekin.
Adam Winkler, Masters’ virtual piano recital, with music by J.S. Bach, Mozart, Poulenc, Lili Boulanger, and Chopin (originally May 3) is at https://tinyurl.com/Bachwinkler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.